French waitress disarms migrant in restaurant

A waitress in the French city of Montpellier was able to disarm a 43-year-old Moroccan migrant armed with a pistol after he threatened patrons of the restaurant in which she worked.

The 43-year-old entered the restaurant L’Escale on Saturday evening at around 6:45 p.m. to make an order and while waiting for his food began to pray to himself telling the waitress “it’s haram” and forcing her to sit down with him. He then proceeded to tell the waitress he had a pistol in his pocket and was planning on killing one of the customers eating at the restaurant, E-Metropolitain reports.

The waitress attempted to calm the man down and when he lowered his head in prayer she, along with other customers, managed to grab the pistol from his possession and restrain him until police were able to arrive.

more at breitbart.com