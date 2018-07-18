French World Cup star Mbappe to donate earnings to charity

Related
Kylian Mbappe has opted to donate his earnings from France’s triumphant 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign to charity.
According to L’Equipe (h/t Jack White of USA Today), the Paris Saint-Germain star, who scored as France beat Croatia 4-2 in Sunday’s final in Moscow, decided to give the money to Premiers de Cordee, a charity that offers sporting instruction to children who are hospitalised or have disabilities.
Per L’Equipe (h/t Sports Illustrated), Mbappe, 19, will have earned around £17,000 per game in Russia, as well as a £265,000 bonus for winning the tournament.
As a result, his donation to Premiers de Cordee should amount to just under £400,000.
The organisation’s general manager, Sebastien Ruffin, was full of praise for the teenaged superstar, per Le Parisien (via White): “Kylian, he’s a great person. When his schedule allows it, he intervenes for us with pleasure. He has a very good [relationship] with children, he always finds the right [words] to encourage them. I sometimes even feel that [he] takes more pleasure to play with the kids than the kids themselves.”
source: bleacherreport.com