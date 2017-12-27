From body dysmorphia to plus sized model (video)

A blogger who suffered from body dysmorphia as a size 10 is now a size 16 and pursuing a career as a plus-size model. From a young age, Danica Marjanovic, now 24, battled with body dysmorphia. In her late teens, the body positivity blogger lost a considerable amount of weight, documenting her diet tips on social media, but never felt happy about her slim figure. But after a difficult break-up, Danica from Belfast was motivated to start her life on a new journey of body positivity, self-acceptance, and self-love, and rather than be overwhelmed by her insecurities, Danica embraced them by thrusting them into the spotlight via her blog. Now, Danica is taking the next step into accepting her new body, by entering a plus-size modelling competition.