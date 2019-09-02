From Greece, surprisingly tannic Reds of energy & balance

They are more inviting, with more finesse, and can be consumed with great pleasure at an earlier age

Red wines the world over have become fresher and more energetic in the last decade, offering delightful and lively alternatives to the once-dominant fruit bombs that could sink a palate in one salvo.

This has been very much to the good, though perhaps one unintended consequence of this stylistic shift has been the diminishing presence of tannins in red wines.

Tannins are felt as a drying, slightly astringent quality in wine, just as in tea that has been overstepped. They come largely from the skins of grapes, but also from seeds, stems and from wood, if a wine has been aged in new barrels.