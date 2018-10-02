From twin sisters to twin brothers (video)

They were born identical twin sisters, but now, Angel and Fabian Griffin are identical twin brothers after they both transitioned at the same time.

The twins do everything together: they are both aspiring rappers, they train together at the gym, are each other’s wingman on a night out and both drive trucks for a living.

But most the most dramatic thing they did together was in their early twenties when they made the decision to transition from female to male.

The 29-year-old brothers from Atlanta have been able to support one another every step of their joint journey – from surgery and dating to the realities of what it means to be a young black man in America.

source: Barcroft TV