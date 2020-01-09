Fugitive Ghosn brings global attention to Japanese justice

Ghosn lambasted what he called unfair detention and bail conditions, saying he was presumed guilty

Though former Nissan Chairman Ghosn is unlikely to stand trial in a real court, he has made himself a key witness in putting Japan’s justice system on trial.

In his first public appearance after fleeing to Lebanon, Ghosn lambasted what he called unfair detention and bail conditions, saying he was presumed guilty and had “zero chance” of a fair trial in a system rigged against him.

“I didn’t run from justice, I left Japan because I wanted justice,” the former auto industry icon said at a spirited two-hour news conference in Beirut.

With little chance they can extradite him, Japanese authorities struck back with words Thursday.

Tokyo prosecutors, who arrested him in late 2018, said Ghosn had “only himself to blame” for being detained 130 days before being released and for strict bail conditions like being banned from seeing his wife.

