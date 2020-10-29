Full moon to shine on Halloween for the first time since 1944

Halloween night will feel extra spooky this year as a rare lunar event is set to light up the night sky — and it only happens “once in a blue moon”.

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, a full moon will appear on Oct. 31, 2020. Such an event occurring on Halloween only happens every 18 to 19 years, so it will be an extra-special spectacle, according to the periodical.

“In 2001, ghosts and goblins in Central and Pacific time zones trick-or-treated by the light of a full Moon, but a Halloween full Moon hadn’t appeared for everyone in all time zones since 1944!” the Farmers’ Almanac said.

Since it will be the second full moon of the month, it is called a “blue moon.” It won’t appear blue in color, though. This name is given to the second full moon to appear in a calendar month, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

Read more: fox32chicago