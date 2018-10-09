Funny photos will have you in stitches! (pics)

Arthur Mebius has rightfully been recognised for his photographic work. Large companies have on many occasions collaborated with him to promote their brands and products. Apart from being exceptionally talented, he is an artist with a great sense of humour, which he often conveys in his photos. He loves snapping funny moments, combining realism with surrealism. He has been taking photos as a pro for 15 years and has amassed a rich photographic archive. Here is a collection of some hilarious photos.