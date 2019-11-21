The chemistry in the locker room between the Milwaukee Bucks players is one the reason the NBA team has improved so much. A reality that was on full display when Robin Lopez and Wes Matthews had a WWE-style fight before the Bucks faced the Bulls in Chicago. The two started it off, with the Giannis Antetokounmpo getting “tagged” in to fall on top of the big guy for the count-out. Watch the funny video posted on social media.
Funny video of Giannis Antetokounmpo in WWE “match” against teammates
The players appear to be having a blast