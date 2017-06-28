Funny video of trouserless man at rugby match who streaks onto pitch! (video)

Jimmy Jump is a well-known figure to football aficionados the world over when it comes to running onto football pitches in major games. But this fan from New Zealand took a different approach. A video on social media has surfaced showing him sitting in the stands next to fans with no underwear during an international rugby match between the All Blacks and the Lions at Eden Park. As near-by patrons glace sideways at the man in buff, the person recording asks ‘Why’s he got no pants on?’ as they laugh hysterically at his lack of attire. After a try is scored, about one minute and thirty seconds into the footage, the man stands from his seat and make his way down towards the field. He makes his way over three barriers before he is met by a security guard, who he easily evades, before leaping over his final hurdle onto the rugby pitch.