Funny: Watch Kyrgios deliver shoes to Tsitsipas during their match (video)

Nick Kyrgios, who defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets (7-6, 7-6) to claim the Citi Open title, met his friend Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-finals. Stefanos has been having some issues with his shoelaces as of lately.

During their semi-final match, Stefanos encountered the same problem when his shoelaces broke, which led to the match being momentarily interrupted. But apparently, Stefanos had no spare shoes. One of the ball boys took his flawed shoes to Stafanos’s father in the stands.

At that point, Kyrgios, who was patiently waiting on the sidelines for the match to resume, intervened and delivered the pair to back Stefanos while kneeling down before him. Stefanos cracked a smile and the match started again.

