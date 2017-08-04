Further loosening of the Capital Controls by September 1st

The new limit will be 1.800 Euros per calendar month

A decision by Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, published on Thursday in the Government Gazette will further loosen the capital controls in Greece.

According to the Minister’s decision, as of September 1st, 2017, cash that has not been taken over one day or a few days may be cumulatively committed up to the amount of one thousand eight hundred euros (1,800) per calendar month.

Practically, from the 1st September, it will be allowed to withdraw € 1,800 from each bank account even in one transaction in a month.

So far, one can withdraw amounts up to EUR 840 per 14 days, ie EUR 1,680 per 28 days.