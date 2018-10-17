FYROM debate on Prespa Agreement falls apart after opposition MPs walk out

Members of FYROM’s right-wing opposition party VMRO-DPMNE walked out of parliamentary talks over the constitutional reforms on Wednesday, making the government’s efforts to pass the required reforms even more difficult.

In a statement, FYROM’s main opposition party states its MPs quit the debate and say ‘no’ to constitutional changes.

The two main parties, the ruling social democrats and the right-wing opposition, are entrenched in their positions on the name dispute, with PM Zoran Zaev efforts to find 80 votes to pass the initial obstacle of the first poll seem to be falling short and bringing the country closer to early elections.

The deputies of the VMRO-DPMNE party claim no debate on constitutional reforms is needed on the Prespa agreement with Greece and have urged majority MPs to vote against the reforms.