FYROM name dispute meeting in Vienna ends

“We are committed to trying to find a solution to the name issue of FYROM”, the UN special mediator on the matter, Matthew Nimetz said after the end of the meeting between Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and his FYROM counterpart, Nikola Dimitrov in Vienna.

Today’s meeting between the Greek and FYROM top diplomats is the third after the resumption of talks on the name dispute issue. The two previous meetings took place on February 13 and March 30, with the latter being hosted at the Austrian Foreign Ministry.

The last trilateral meeting of March 30, which lasted 6.5 hours, was considered very constructive, with the Greek Foreign Minister stressing that “the steps forward are tough, but all the steps bring us closer to the possibility of a solution.”