FYROM PM Zaev: “Mutually acceptable solution is imminent”

Talks between Greece and FYROM are about to reach a mutual agreement according to the Prime Minister of the Former Yugoslav Republic Zoran Zaev.

As Zaev told told Alpha TV Channel in Greece last night, a concrete proposal is to be made public shortly, very likely to lead to a mutual agreement on the longtime pressing name dispute.

“I believe that the solution ought to be acceptable by both sides. There is such a solution,” Zaev told Alpha in his interview.

“I will not get into the details so as not to ruin the process of the upcoming negotiation between the two sides, but I am convinced that the real solution in the end will come and I am sure we will get to it. I am convinced there is such a solution,” he added explaining that following the agreement he will personally make the announcement to his fellow countrymen and his Greek counterpart, Alexis Tsipras would do the same.

Zaev also stressed that there will be no talk of “red lines” or “red frontiers” explaining that such a decision would constitute “an obstacle to the solution of the issue. I would rather use certain other methods, so that the ‘red line’ would turn into a shining path through the dark to lead us to the solution of the problem.”

In terms of renaming the Skopje airport, which is one of the terms the Greek side has set, Zaev agreed that he would be willing to discuss this issue too as a way of showing friendship to his neighbours. “In this spirit, if this is so significant for Greece, I am ready to discuss on this issue too,” he said asking to also have a meeting with Greek opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis and National Defense Minister Panos Kammenos.

Source: neoskosmos.com