FYROM PM Zaev says country ready to accept geographical determination for its name

FYROM’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said that his country was ready to accept a geographical definition in its name. Mr Zaev added that the FYROM’s cabinet today decided to rename the airport from “Alexander the Great International Airport” to “Skopje International Airport” and to change the country’s national road leading to the border with Greece from “Alexandros of Macedon” National Highway to “Friendship Highway”.

Meanwhile, European Neighbourhood Policy & Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn told Athens News Agency that were no thoughts of FYROM’s accession to the EU in the initial phase, but for an initial stage of negotiations”, adding that if the name dispute between Greece and FYROM was resolved, the small Balkan state met all the preconditions for EU membership?”