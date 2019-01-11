FYROM’s Parliament approves the country’s name change

It is uncertain what consequences there will be in the wider area of the Balkans, as the agreement does not have the support of either countries’ people

With 81 votes in favor and zero against, the Parliament of FYROM (Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia) approved the change of the country’s constitutional name from “Republic of Macedonia” to “Republic of Northern Macedonia”.

Now the Prespa Agreement is on the Greek side for approval.

FYROM’s parliament, after Zoran Zaev’s agreement with the BESA Albanian party and with the independent former VMRO-DPMNE MPs, has approved the amendment to the Constitution to change the name.

Finding the required 80-member majority was difficult until today at midday. Yesterday’s Parliamentary session was postponed and today it began with a long delay.

It is uncertain what consequences there will be in the wider area of the Balkans, as the agreement does not have the support of either countries’ people. The Prespes Agreement was rejected by the greatest majority of the people of FYROM who chose to abstain in protest from the relevant referendum that was held last year, while the Greek people are against agreement at a percentage that exceeds 75%.