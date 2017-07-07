G20: Hamburg sees clashes between police & protesters

Hundreds of armoured riot police ran through the streets

Police were fighting running battles with anticapitalists in the streets of Hamburg on Thursday night as protests against the G20 summit turned violent.

Masked protesters hurled smoke bombs and glass bottles at police who responded with water cannon.

Police said they were “horrified by the violence”.

There were scenes of confusion in the nightlife district of Saint Pauli as the black clad masked protesters choked the narrow alley while nervous drinkers looked on from pubs.

Hundreds of armoured riot police ran through the streets.

According to the authorities, the violence had broken out after they asked a hardcore of protesters to remove their masks.

The protesters planned to march to the city centre where the summit begins tomorrow.

The police made it clear they could not continue unless they removed the masks.

There was a tense standoff for around half an hour while negotiations continued before the first smoke bombs were thrown.

The ‘Welcome To Hell’ protest was officially cancelled on Thursday night amid the violence, but a hardcore continued in defiance of the order.

World leaders including President Donald Trump are in Hamburg for the start of the summit tomorrow.

At least 76 police officers have been hurt in clashes with anti-G20 protesters, authorities said.

“Police are still being attacked,” said a spokesman for Hamburg’s police force, adding that most of the officers hurt sustained light injuries.

