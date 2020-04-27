Galis vs. Jordan: Rare footage of two legends facing off (35-min archival video)

A video from the personal archives of North Carolina coach Dean Smith shows the famous game between the Greek national basketball team and the University of North Carolina, in October 1983.

The rare 35-minute footage shows the clash between two legends of the sport, Nick Galis (no.7) of Greece against a 2o-year-old rookie Michael Jordan (no.23).

There is no audio, as the video was intended exclusively for the archive of North Carolina coach Dean Smith, and is only available in the University archives.

Galis scored 24 points while Jordan had 34. After the match, which the US teams won 10-83, Jordan said of Galis: “He is a complete player. I didn’t expect to see such a scorer from Europe, especially from your country.”