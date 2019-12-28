Game Of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar dies at 30

Game Of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar died suddenly at his home in Belfast on Christmas Eve, it emerged last night. The actor, who was the body double for Theon Greyjoy who is played by Alfie Allen in the hit show, was in his thirties and also worked as a DJ. Andrew, from Portrush, Northern Ireland, also worked on hit TV shows such as Line Of Duty and Derry Girls during his career. Tributes have poured in for the actor, who also worked as a Game of Thrones tour guide, with colleagues praising a ‘beautiful soul’.

