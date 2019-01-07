Game of Thrones clip released by HBO (video)

HBO gave the fans of Game of Thrones a glimpse of the long-awaited premiere of the award-winning show’s final season, as it released a short clip on social media.

The clip was aired last night during the Golden Globe Award ceremony and is only a few seconds and part of a larger teaser trailer.

John Snow, Sansa Stark and Daenerys Targaryen star in the clip in the first meeting of the two top female characters in the show. Sansa Stark can be seen handing over Winterfell to Daenerys Targaryen.