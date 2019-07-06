Game of Thrones prequel “Bloodmoon”: Cast, release date & everything we know so far about the spin-off series

The battle for the Iron Throne may be over and done with, but fans who aren’t quite ready to say goodbye to Game of Thrones are in luck as a prequel is in development at HBO.

Whilst viewers who were unhappy with how the final episode ended are unlikely to get their way and have the final season remade (despite over one million viewers signing a petition earlier this year), there is plenty of good news. Production reportedly began on the series in Ireland earlier this summer and an array of famous faces have signed up to star.

A leaked image which allegedly comes from a production sheet from the show suggests that the series will be titled Bloodmoon, which corroborates previous reports which hinted at the same name. HBO are yet to confirm the rumous.

Here’s everything we know about the prequel so far.

When will it be released?

According to Entertainment Weekly, a pilot for the show is expected to shoot in “early summer” this year, although no official release date has been confirmed yet.

Casey Bloys, HBO’s head of programming, said the show would air at least a year after the Game of Thrones conclusion.

He told Hollywood Deadline in January: “I don’t want to use it to launch something else, I want it to stand as the finale of the greatest TV show of all time, I don’t want to do anything that infringes on that.”

Who has been cast in it and who will they play?

Naomi Watts is the first big name to be added to the cast list. Cast as the leading lady, her character has so far been described only as a “charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.”

Poldark actor Josh Whitehouse has also joined the prequel series, although no further details have been released about his character.

Other names set to make an appearance include Naomi Ackie (Lady Macbeth), Jamie Campbell Bower (Twilight, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grinderwald), Ivanno Jeremiah (Humans, Black Mirror), Toby Regbo and Georgie Henley (The Chronicles of Narnia).

