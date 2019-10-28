“Game Of Thrones” prequel with Naomi Watts will not move forward

A pilot was already filmed over the summer

The new Game Of Thrones prequel starring Naomi Watts is not moving forward even though a pilot was filmed over the summer.

The series was being headed up by Jane Goldman and it looked as if it was a sure deal, but HBO decided the untitled show would not advance further, The Hollywood Reporter shared on Tuesday.

Goldman shared the news by e-mailed to the cast, the site claimed.

The series was supposed to to focus on the Age of Heroes and the first battle between man and White Walker.

Read more HERE