Game of Thrones Season 8: Multipe heroes to die in final episode!

HBO executives have confirmed that the final few episodes of Game of Thrones will feature multiple character deaths.

According to Variety, Francesca Orsi, HBO SVP of drama was at the INTV Conference in Israel alongside programming president Casey Bloys when she recounted her experience of being present during the read-through of the series finale

“It was a really powerful moment in our lives and our career,” she said, adding: “None of the cast had received the scripts prior, and one by one they started to fall down to their deaths.”

These words confirm fans’ worst fears – lots of characters won’t be making it out of the final episodes alive.

Orsi added that as the final words of the final script were read out, the entire room gave creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss a 15-minute standing ovation.

The executives assured fans that the spinoffs – which were confirmed last year – will live up to the original.

“It feels like corporate malfeasance to not continue it,“ she said. “That’s why it spawned three, four, five spinoffs – we’re going big.”

Earlier this year, the return of Melisandre was confirmed with fans feverishly theorising what the Red Woman will be up to when the series returns following a now-deleted Instagram video which provided a few inadvertent clues thanks to the location of actor Carice van Houten.

more at independent.co.uk