Game of Thrones star Lena Headey says she was sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein

“Game of Thrones” star Lena Headey added her voice to the growing number of women who have come forward with stories of Harvey Weinstein involving sexual harassment.

Headey said she felt “completely powerless” after an instance that took place at the Venice Film Festival.

“At one point Harvey asked me to take a walk down to the water, I walked down with him and he stopped and made some suggestive comment, a gesture, I just laughed it off, I was genuinely shocked,” she recalled on Twitter. “I remember thinking, it’s got to be a joke, I said something like.. ‘Oh come on mate?!?? It’d be like kissing my dad!! Let’s go get a drink, get back to the others.’ I was never in any other Miramax film.”

Another encounter with Weinstein took place years later in Los Angeles. The two met for what Headey thought would be a meeting to discuss potential work, she said, adding “I had always carried the thought that he’d never try anything with me again, not after I’d laughed and said never in a million years. I believed that he respected my boundary.”

source: variety