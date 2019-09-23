Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage’s sweary Emmys speech censored by producers!

Peter started his speech by saying he had “no idea what I’m about to say, but here we go”….

Emmys producers were forced to briefly pull the audio during Game Of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage’s acceptance speech, after he swore during the live broadcast.

Peter made Emmys history on Sunday night, when he was awarded Best Supporting Actor In A Drama for the fourth time, for his role as Tryion Lannister in the hit drama.

Perhaps warning those in charge what might be about to come next, Peter started his speech by saying he had “no idea what I’m about to say, but here we go”, before giving heartfelt thanks to the crew of Game Of Thrones.

“I count myself so fortunate to be a member of a community that is all about tolerance and diversity, because no other place could I be standing on a stage like this,” he said.

