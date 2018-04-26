Game of Thrones wins 3 Webbys

The Webbys celebrate excellence on the Internet and are presented annually by The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. As reported by Billboard, this year Game of Thrones picked up gongs for Best Trailer, Best Digital Campaign and Best Overall Social Presence. Guess people really enjoyed that melting block of ice on Facebook… riiight?

This is the third year in the row Thrones has picked up the Best Overall Social Presence award, but the first time it’s won for its trailer or digital campaign. Last year it also picked up a Best Unscripted (Branded) award for a featurette on the Battle of the Bastards.

source: watchersonthewall.com