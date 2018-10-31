Gastrade launches market test for Alexandroupoli LNG terminal station

The terminal includes an off-shore unit for the reception, storage and re-evaporation of Liquified Natural Gas, an underwater system and a land pipeline system

Gastrade on Tuesday launched a “market test” for the Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) terminal station in Alexandroupoli in the framework of which interested companies will express their intention for the exploitation of the infrastructure in the transport of natural gas.

In an announcement, Gastrade said that interested companies will have a 45-day deadline to express their interest. According to schedule, construction of the LNG terminal is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2019 and commercial operation is expected in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The terminal includes an off-shore unit for the reception, storage and re-evaporation of Liquified Natural Gas, an underwater system and a land pipeline system delivering natural gas in the national pipeline grid in Greece and final consumers in Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia, FYROM, Turkey, Romania, Ukraine and Hungary. The terminal is designed to be linked with the TAP pipeline and the IGN interconnector pipeline. The project is included in the PCI list of projects in the European Union.

Source: thegreekobserver