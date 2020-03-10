Gay couple in UK expecting triplets

Barrie and Tony Drewitt-Barlow hit the headlines in 1999 as the first gay men in the UK to father twins born through surrogacy. Now, more than 20 years later, Barrie has split from Tony and hooked up with their adult daughter’s ex-boyfriend. And in an even more shocking twist, Barrie and his toyboy lover are having triplets together — while living in the same house with Tony.

Tony, 55, who was with Barrie for 32 years, has no plans to divorce and is living in a separate wing of their £6million home in Florida, US. He is said to be “delighted” at the new additions to their “very modern family”. Tony and Barrie’s first children were twins Saffron and Aspen.

more at thesun.co.uk

Read also:

Britons cannot be gender-neutral on their passports, court rules

Coronavirus: Swingers’ party in Crete canceled

Olympiakos owner Vangelis Marinakis diagnosed with coronavirus