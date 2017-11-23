Gay couple shares bed with woman in strange relationship! (video)

Two gay men and one woman are redefining the norms of what a relationship is, as they have chosen to share their lives together. Meet the ‘thruple.’ Taking “three’s company” to a more intimate level, Cait Earnest shares an intimate one-bed apartment with her two boyfriends and their two adorable pups. Her partners Chris and Matt, 28, Brandt – who are married – have been together for eight years and were exploring an open relationship when Cait, 28, met Chris, 38, on a dating app in 2015. When they realised that they had strong feelings for each other, Chris asked Matt if he could invite Cait into their relationship.