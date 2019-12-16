Gay Jesus movie on Netflix causes outrage (video of trailer)

Over 1.7 million have signed a petition to pull the movie from Netflix

A Netflix Christmas special that depicts Jesus as a gay man has caused a huge backlash among Christians who say their faith has been mocked and they have been deeply offended.

The 46-minute film, The First Temptation of Christ, was released by Netflix in Brazil on December 3, but no sooner had the picture started streaming, controversy had been sparked.

The flick is by a Brazil-based YouTube comedy group and shows Jesus as a closeted homosexual on Christmas.

So far, more than 1.7 million people have signed an online petition calling on Netflix to remove the piece and take action against the producers for their ‘alleged insensitivity toward Christians.’

The film sees Jesus and a friend named Orlando arriving at Mary and Joseph’s house who are throwing a birthday party for their son.

Jesus tries to downplay his relationship with Orlando, who hints the pair are more than just friends.

‘Jesus, who’s hitting the big 3-0, brings a surprise guest to meet the family. A Christmas special so wrong, it must be from comedians Porta dos Fundos,’ reads the description on Netflix.

