Gaza on state of alert after blasts kill 3 Hamas policemen

Hamas makes mass arrests in Gaza following the killing of three policemen

The Gaza Strip is on a “state of alert” after explosions killed three policemen in the Palestinian enclave in apparent suicide attacks.

The police officers died in “two explosions targeting police checkpoints” late on Tuesday, the interior ministry in the Hamas-controlled coastal territory said in a statement.

Such attacks on Hamas, which has the most powerful armed apparatus in the enclave, are rare.

An interior ministry spokesman, Eyad al-Bozom, said security forces were making progress in their pursuit of those behind the explosions, but he did not disclose further details.

