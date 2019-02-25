Gender and Equality lesson to be offered for the first time in the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki

The School of Health and Sciences of the Aristotle University in Thessaloniki will be holding classes in the fields of Gender and Equality for the first time, as students in Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, and Veterinary will be able to follow the new lesson.

The rapporteurs of the interdisciplinary course “Gender and Equality: A Social Approach Through Biological Sciences” are scientists with extensive experience in the fields of biological sciences, psychology, international and European sciences, pedagogy and law.

On the occasion of the beginning of the new lesson, the Committee for Gender and Equality of the Department of Veterinary Medicine of the School of Health Sciences of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki with the support of the Deanery will organise an event to be held by Professor of Anatomy, Histology and Embryology of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Giorgos Papadopoulos, titled “Brain and sex: mutual dependencies”.

“The search for the relationship of our sex with our mind is a sensitive issue, flooded by ideological moral imperatives and various personal and collective insecurities,” says neuroscientist Professor George C. Papadopoulos.

In his lecture he will analyse the process of neuronal differentiation of the sexes in order to understand and respect the neural specificity of our “alternative versions” as he mentions.

The event will take place on Tuesday, March 5 at 18.00 at the amphitheater of the Teloglion Foundation for the Arts of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and is part of the Global Week of Awareness for the brain called “Brain Awareness Week” supported by the Hellenic Society for Neuroscience.