Gender change law in the center of the Archbishop-Minister of Justice meeting

Minister of Justice Stavros Kontonis visited the Archbishop of Athens & All Greece Hieronymus in a meeting that was totally played down by the Church.

The subject of the meeting was reportedly the new law 4491/2017 on the legal recognition of gender identity (gender change from 15 years of age).

The Minister of Justice merely spoke of the meeting in a paragraph in the press release, which simply stated that the Minister he had a meeting today with the Archbishop of Athens without any further reference.

Sources of the church spoke of “political games”.

The gap between the two sides on the subject appears to be impossible to be bridged.