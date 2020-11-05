General Lockdown 2 – How and when we are permitted to move

As of this weekend (Saturday, 6:00), Greeks will have to cope with the return of the general lockdown measures, which include how and when the citizens will be allowed to move.

The number 13033 will be re-activated allowing citizens to move.

Movement of citizens to serve their needs that can not be met otherwise can only be allowed for the following reasons:

Residents must send an SMS message to the number 13033 prior to going outside. Movements for work are allowed with a type A certificate issued by the employer (no SMS needed). The nighttime curfew between 9:00 pm and 5:00 am restricts movements only to work (with type A certificate, no SMS), health (SMS- Option 1), and movements with pets (SMS- Option 6). Daytime movements between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm are allowed only for the following reasons:

1. Travel for health reasons (visiting a pharmacy, doctor, hospital, or health center): SMS – Option 1

2. Going to a store for essential supplies if they can not be delivered in time: SMS – Option 2

3. Essential banking; Public service appointments (with an appointment in writing or sent electronically): SMS – Option 3

4. Travel to help people in need. Transfer to and from the workplace of a spouse or first-degree relative. Transfer of a minor to or from school (also requires a certificate from school management noting school and residence addresses): SMS – Option 4

5. Attending a ceremony (e.g., funeral) under conditions provided by law, or travel to parents: SMS – Option 5

6. Physical exercise outdoors or movements outside with a pet, with either one or two people, provided that the people are socially distanced. Movements for feeding stray animals, within the resident’s own municipality. SMS – Option 6

After the successful sending of an SMS to 13033, the answer follows: “Move blank X blank name and home address”.

The use of a mask is mandatory everywhere but excludes those who exercise alone.

The second lockdown in the country will start at 06:00 on Saturday morning and will last until the end of November.

