General strike for Wednesday

The strike will affect public transportation in Attica as workers in the metro, tram and trolley buses will participate in the strike

The private-sector workers’ trade union GSEE has called for a 24-hour general strike on Wednesday and will organize a rally as well in downtown Athens at 11:00 on Wednesday morning.

The demands include the end to excessive taxation, a minimum monthly wage of 751 Euros, collective labor agreements and a fair and viable social insurance system with no more cuts to benefits or pensions.

Ferries will not be running throughout the day, due to the participation of the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO) in the strike.

Athens buses will only be operating between 9:00 in the morning until 21:00 at night.

Full bus operation is expected to be restored at 10:00 PM and buses will start to be taken out of service at 20:00 in the evening.