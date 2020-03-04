Genesis to reunite for a UK tour 13 years after their last show…

Genesis are set to reunite for a UK tour, 13 years after their last performance.

The iconic band are set to officially announce their revival on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Wednesday, but appeared to confirm the news on Instagram on Monday.

It’s thought that Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks, all 69, will join forces for the tour, and Peter Gabriel, 70, is not expected to be involved.

On Tuesday Genesis’ official Instagram account posted a throwback snap of the band with the caption: ‘And then there were three.’

According to The Sun, the band will take to the stage in multiple UK venues across the UK in November and December, with tickets set to go on sale later this month.

The band released their debut album back in 1969, and have gone onto sell more than 100 million records.

