The various 2017 hottie calendar spreads have been coming on pretty thick, which is, of course a bad thing. One of them was Genevieve Morton’s calendar concept, which consists of her bare ass naked on a beach. Although photos had been leaked online since the start of the year, the explicit parts were covered up. But now it is finally all out in the open for everyone to savour. But is not just about bare skin, as the proceeds will go for breast and cancer research.