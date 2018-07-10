George Clooney injured in crash

Hollywood actor George Clooney has reportedly been injured in a car accident where his scooter collided with a pick-up truck.

According to local Italian media reports, the actor, who is in Sardinia to film a movie was travelling along a state road in Costa Corallina when the accident occurred.

It is understood he has been taken to the emergency room at John Paul II hospital, but the injuries are not serious.

Clooney relocated his family to Sardinia, the second largest Island in the Mediterranian Sea, so he could film TV mini-series Catch 22, according to The Sun.

A picture from La Nuova suggests that Clooney hit a car while on the motorway. The photo showed the car’s windscreen smashed.

