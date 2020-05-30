George Floyd case: Second dead by gunfire during the riots

The second fatality is a federal officer
Riots in the United States continue on the occasion of the death of George Floyd as a result of police violence. In fact, after the death of a young citizen in Detroit a few hours ago, it became known that another man lost his life.
A federal agent who came under fire on Friday night (local time) during protests in Auckland was seriously injured and died a few minutes later. A colleague of his was injured too in the same incident. More details about their identities have not been released.
The Federal Protective Service the two agents serve at, is under the Department of Homeland Security and provides security and law enforcement services at US government facilities.
Meanwhile, about 7.500 protesters caused damage in the city, with reports of property vandalism, looting, fires and attacks on police.