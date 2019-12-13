George Lucas “cut the best lightsaber fight” from the ‘Star Wars’ prequels reckons stunt co-ordinator

“It was the most complicated fight we ever did”

The ‘swordmaster’ on the Star Wars prequels has said that George Lucas cut probably the best lightsaber fight of the entire series.

Veteran movie stuntman Nick Gillard, who choreographed the lightsaber duels in the prequels, revealed to Entertainment Weekly that it came in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

It’s the moment when Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi is confronted with six of General Grievous’s bodyguard droids.

According to Gillard, McGregor ‘trained for weeks’ to master the sequence in rehearsals.

Read more: yahoo