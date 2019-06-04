George Michael leaves most of his fortune to Greek-Cypriot family

Who else was remembered in his will?

The well-known singer George Michael, who died on Christmas Day in 2016, left the vast majority of his fortune to his Greek Cypriot family, it was revealed on Monday.

His beloved sisters Melanie and Yioda will receive an equal share of all the star’s major assets, including his two London homes.

His father Kyriacos inherited a stud farm for racehorses, where he has lived for a number of years, while The Mill Charitable Trust – which George himself set up in 2009 – has been given artwork and antiques including a piano which once belonged to John Lennon.

