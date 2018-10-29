Georgian boxer Levan Shonia goes after coach following defeat (video)

This boxer had no interest in being a good sport as he inexcusably lost his mind and attacked his own corner in ugly scenes

Boxing fans were left shocked when a fighter on the Hughie Fury vs Kubrat Pulev undercard attacked his own trainer ringside.

Levan Shonia gave viewers more than just a warm-up spar when he took on unbeaten Spas Genov.

The fight went the distance and before the judges scorecards were read out, Shonia clearly knew his fate and took matters into his own hands.

A middleweight boxer from Georgia, Shonia shook off the refs hand and appeared to challenge Genov into extending the fight.

As the ref interjected and pushed Shonia away his coach entered the ring to calm his fighter down, only to then become the target of his inexplicable brain fade.

The coach evaded the wild haymakers before the raging fighter went back to the middle of the ring shouting towards his opponent.

As he backed up towards his corner his coach once again tried getting him out of the ring but the punches kept coming.

🤯🤣 Astonishing stuff from Bulgaria tonight as a boxer goes rogue after refusing to accept defeat and exchanges shots with his own coach. pic.twitter.com/mVsVOPB42p — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 27, 2018

