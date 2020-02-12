Gerard Butler to be in Sparta for 2,500 celebrations of Battle of Thermopylae

The Hollywood actor will run as a torchbearer for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

Hollywood star Gerard Butler will be in Sparta on March 14th, as the Greek city’s Mayor, Petros Doukas announced on Wednesday night.

The Scottish actor, who played the legendary ancient Spartan King Leonidas in the blockbuster movie “300” based on Frank Miller’s comic book, will take part in the 2,500-year anniversary celebrations of the Battle of Thermopylae and will run as a torchbearer for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The 2006 movie “300” was one of the highest-earning films bringing in $400 million.