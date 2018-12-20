German airports on alert for fear of terrorist attacks

Details of the suspects taking photos of Stuttgart airport were passed to German police by Morocco’s secret service, reports say

Germany’s biggest airports are on alert after four suspected terrorists were spotted staking out Stuttgart airport, reports say.

Police are said to be hunting for a son and father from North Rhine-Westphalia and two others who were seen taking photos of the airport’s terminal and grounds.

Details of the suspects were passed to German police by Morocco’s secret service, reports say.

This comes a week after a terror attack across the border in France.

Three people were killed by Cherif Chekatt near a Christmas Market in Strasbourg, which is some 150km (93 miles) from Stuttgart.

Police told public broadcaster ARD that security forces were on alert at German airports, while Bild website said warnings had been extended to all 14 major hubs.

Since the Strasbourg attack, suspicious activity had been spotted at both Stuttgart Airport and at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, public broadcaster SWR reported.

source: bbc.com