German Chancelor Merkel will not stand for re-election as CDU chair

The CDU elections will be held in December

According to German media outlet Bild, which sites top officials in the ruling German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the party’s President and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will not be running for re-election in Decembers proceedings.

Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party and her coalition partner in Berlin, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), saw heavy losses in the state election in Hesse.