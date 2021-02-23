German female volleyball team boycotts Qatar event over strict clothing rules

German beach volleyball players are threatening to snub the upcoming FIVB World Tour event in Qatar over the country’s strict clothing rules that forbid athletes from wearing bikinis while competing.

Both Karla Borger and Julia Sud feel so passionately about the issue that they’re willing to sit out of the prestigious tournament until their voices are heard.

“We are there to do our job, but are being prevented from wearing our work clothes,” Borger told German radio station Deutschlandfunk.

“We play at 30 to 40 degrees in the midday heat and of course we’re used to playing in a bikini. This is really the only country and the only tournament where a government tells us how to do our job – we are criticising that.

“We are asking whether it’s necessary to hold a tournament there at all. It is definitely something that has to be questioned.”

The event in March is the first time Doha has ever played host to a women’s beach volleyball tournament.

source sportbible.com