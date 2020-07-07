German government criticises Turkey’s Syria invasion

The Turkish government had invoked its right of self-defence for its invasions

The Turkish invasion into Syria’s Kurdish region lacked “legitimacy under international law,” according to the German government. Besides, Germany’s development ministry wants to help in northern Syria because of COVID-19.

The government in Berlin has made unusually specific statements on Turkey’s Syria policy and criticized the invasion of the Kurdish region there, calling it illegitimate.

In a response to a parliamentary inquiry by the left submitted to Der Tagesspiegel, the German state secretary in the federal development ministry, Maria Flachsbarth (CDU), wrote: “From the perspective of the German government, the Turkish argumentation is not entirely free of doubt”.

With regard to the 2019 Turkish offensive into north-Eastern Syria known as ‘Operation Peace Spring’, the German government has stated that it cannot see any reasons that would legitimize the operation under international law.

The Turkish government had invoked its right of self-defence for its invasions – not only for Operation Peace Spring – as the sister part of banned Kurdistan’s Workers Party (PKK) ruled in Syria’s Kurdish autonomous zone.

