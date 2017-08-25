German journalist jailed for 6 months after criticising Islam

A journalist in Germany has been given a 6 month suspended jail sentence for posting a historical photo on Facebook and making the argument that Islam is a fascist ideology.

Michael Stürzenberger, who previously campaigned against the construction of a mega-mosque in Munich, posted a photo on Facebook of a Nazi shaking hands with Amin al-Husseini, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, during World War Two.

This was accompanied by a passage of text in which Stürzenberger asserted that “Islam is a fascist ideology” and that “political correctness has long prevented this fact from being openly stated.”

Stürzenberger went on to compare the Koran to Hitler’s Mein Kampf.

Stürzenberger was convicted of “disseminating the propaganda of anti-constitutional organizations,” while the prosecution accused him of “inciting hatred towards Islam” and “denigrating Islam” by publishing a historical photo of the swastika that was used to illustrate the fact that Nazis collaborated with Muslim governments during WW2.

“This is absurd, but unfortunately it is not fake news,” said Stürzenberger, comparing his treatment to something out of North Korea.

Criticism of other religions, such as Christianity, Hinduism or Buddhism is allowed, points out Stürzenberger, because unlike Muslims, members of those religions don’t violently attack people for questioning their beliefs.

source: infowars