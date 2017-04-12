German police arrest suspect over Borussia Dortmund bus bombing

German authorities have arrested a suspect with reported links to Islamist groups over the bomb that shattered the bus window of German Champion League football club Borussia Dortumund before Tuesdays night’s match against French club Monaco. Police are also investigating another man. Officers also revealed that the bomb had metal strips in it – and one of them was found embedded in a headrest on the coach. An official said: “We can be happy that nothing worse happened.

“We are treating this incident as a terrorist attack. An Islamic background is possible.”

“Two suspects from the Islamist spectrum have become the focus of our investigation. Both of their apartments were searched, and one of the two has been detained,” said lead prosecutor Frauke Koehle. Cops found a letter claiming responsibility for the explosion – which saw Borussia Dortmund player Marc Bartra rushed to hospital and a match postponed – as “suspicious objects” were later found near the player’s hotel.

German prosecutors say they have “significant doubts” about an apparent left-wing claim of responsibility for the explosion.

Earlier, the German Press Agency said ANTIFA, the left wing anti-Nazi group, had claimed responsibility with an online statement.

source: sun.co.uk